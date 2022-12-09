Watch Halsey perform ‘Lilith’ at The Game Awards 2022

Halsey took to the stage of The Game Awards 2022 to perform ‘Lilith’ from 2021’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’- check it out below.

Last night (December 8) the launch date of Diablo 4 was confirmed during The Game Awards, with Blizzard’s action role-playing game set for release June 6, 2023. The news came via a trailer following Halsey’s performance.

According to Halsey, their performance of ‘Lilith’ is apparently “just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace,” she confirmed in a press release.

Advertisement

“As soon as Diablo 4 was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lead-up and launch. Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego,” they continued. “My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator.”

According to Diablo Fandom, Lilith first appeared in Diablo 2 as “the daughter of Mephisto, Lord of Hatred, and the sister of Lucion, known to all of Sanctuary as the Queen of the Succubi.” She’s set to make her return in Diablo 4.

And in Jewish mythology, Lilith is a primordial she-demon who was the first wife of Adam before she was banished from the Garden Of Eden for not obeying his rules.

“It’s so exciting to collaborate with a talented artist who has loved Diablo for years, and we can’t wait to continue working with Halsey to support the launch of Diablo 4,” said Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment. “Together, Halsey and the Diablo team will bring the relentless battle between angels and demons to the world as they invite everyone to join us in the most brutal vision of Sanctuary to date.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, associate game director Joe Piepiora and Naz Hartoonia, associate game producer said that Diablo 4 will be darker and “more dangerous” than any prior settings in the series – and will have some “familiar faces” for fans to spot on their travels.

Hartoonia went on to say that Lilith is “an incredibly interesting character that we haven’t as a team explored enough,” and that Diablo 4 is the right game to tell her story.

“I think Diablo 4 is the perfect kind of playground where we can create and tailor a story around her and talk a little bit more about who she is, where she’s coming from, and why she’s important to the story,” she added.

Following Halsey’s performance, The Game Awards has announced a special concert with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for next summer.