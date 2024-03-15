Watch Ian McShane walk you through ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’

Capcom has shared an introductory video of Dragon’s Dogma 2, narrated by legendary actor Ian MacShane.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was first announced in June 2022, a decade after the original game was released, and is set to launch next week (March 22) for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC via Steam.

Players have already been getting to grips with the free Character Creator tool that’s currently available to download, and now Capcom has shared a more substantial introduction to the action role-playing game via a seven-minute video that has been designed to “review everything you need to know before you start your adventure”.

“Lend me a moment and I’ll tell you a story of a fantastical realm,” starts McShane, welcoming viewers to a world “touched by magick” and an “everlasting saga of hearts set ablaze.”

From there, the actor talks potential players about the Arisen, a hero set out to vanquish the dragon, “a dreadful creature of chaos and awe”, that’s plagued the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for “untold aeons”.

Arisen also have the power to summon mystical beings from parallel worlds via a rift, with these pawns able to use a range of attacks to help players in their quest across two very different nations. The first, Vermund, is a lush, fertile land while Battahl is an unforgiving desert.

Elsewhere in the video, McShane introduces a number of beasts that must be slain on the path to facing the dragon.

According to the Steam listing, “Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more – in a truly immersive fantasy world.”

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 developers have shared their relief that players have finally uncovered a long-hidden easter egg.