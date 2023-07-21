Watch Peter Parker wreak havoc in the new ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ story trailer

Insomniac Games has released the story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of its anticipated October release.

The trailer – which was originally screened at Hall H at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) – has now been uploaded online and gives gamers a look at the PS5 exclusive’s story, which will see characters such as Venom, Harry Osborne, Kraven the Hunter and more enter the fold.

We also get a better look at the beloved Symbiote suit, which affects Peter Parker’s personality negatively. Besides that, the trailer also reveals the return of Martin Li, aka Mister Negative, and Miles Morales’ struggle to get over his father’s death at the hands of Li.

Watch the gripping story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023.

While a full synopsis of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has yet to be shared, the game’s Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette revealed an in-sight into the opening hours of the game to the PlayStation Blog.

“At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game,” said Paquette. “But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are struggling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but he keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider-Work instead. Meanwhile, Peter is underwater on payments for Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell, it means too much to him.

“And just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to find balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house. Our heroes have arrived at a confluence of crossroads, with uncertain futures, and some tough decisions ahead.”

Prior to the trailer’s release, the game’s senior creative director Bryan Intihar shared that he felt “so scared” when it came to casting Venom in the anticipated sequel. “We knew it would be so anticipated and people would have a lot of opinions on it,” said Intihar. Casting the role was “one of the things I was avoiding for as long as possible, because I was so scared of who we were going to get to do the voice,” continued the senior creative director.

As luck would have it, Intihar heard actor Tony Todd’s voice in the trailer for the newest Candyman movie in 2021. At the same time, the actor also submitted an audition tape for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and the team were left in awe of Todd’s interpretation of Venom.