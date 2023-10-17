Watch ‘Mortal Kombat 1”s Omni-Man recreate grisly Fatalities from ‘Invincible’

Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed when Invincible‘s Omni-Man will arrive in the game and how he will play in a recently released trailer.

READ MORE: Here are some of the best upcoming games we saw at Gamescom 2023

Omni-Man is one of the villains of the Invincible comics and animated TV show, who originally landed on Earth in order to subjugate it into the alien Viltrumite empire.

He has super-human strength, stamina, speed and flight, which is shown off in the trailer for his abilities and brutal fighting style. Check it out below:

Advertisement

In both Invincible and Mortal Kombat 1, Omni-Man is voiced by J. K. Simmons and the character has special interactions with the various Kombatants that he will face.

For example, Liu Kang boasted that while Omni-Man has destroyed planets, he has erased entire timelines, to which Omni-Man responded: “Finally, a worthy challenge.”

The character’s fatalities seem to be inspired by the TV show, such as one where Omni-Man grabs the victim’s head and squeezes until the skull pops.

Another one is when Omni-Man forces the character through a train, being splattered by the passengers’ bodies, in a reference to when the villain forces his son to do the same thing.

Advertisement

The trailer also offered a look at Tremor, a new Kameo Fighter who will be included with Omni-Man.

Omni-Man will arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 in November for those who have purchased the downloadable content (DLC) Kombat Pack 1.

This contains a character skin for Johnny Cage that turns him into Jean-Claude Van Damme, Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Peacemaker and Homelander as playable characters.

Five Kameo Fighters are also present – Tremor, Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon and Mavado. The Kombat Pack 1 is bundled with the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 for £89.99 ($109.99), or can be bought separately for £34.99 ($39.99).

In other gaming news, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive a suit specially designed by Rina Sawayama in collaboration with streetwear brand and designer KidSuper.