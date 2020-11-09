Watch nearly two hours of ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ gameplay

Ubisoft has shared nearly two hours of new gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The livestream, which was captured on an Xbox Series X, captures footage from early in the game, all the way to protagonist Eivor setting foot in England. The game was streamed during Ubisoft’s ‘Odin’s Hootenanny’ celebrations on November 6.

Before diving into actual gameplay, Ubisoft’s Chris Watters and Youssef Maguid took players through the New Game, which features several difficulty settings for exploration, combat and stealth. Upon choosing the settings, the game opens with a young Eivor as they embark upon a small quest on their father’s behalf.

The footage then jumps into the early adventures of an adult Eivor following the game’s title sequence. Upon scaling a mountain to synchronise the in-game map, the camera pans to show a breathtaking view of the Norwegian countryside, complete with snow-capped mountains and ravens soaring across the sky.

Upon synchronising the map, waypoints will pop up for players to explore. Three waypoint categories will be marked: Wealth, Mysteries, and Artifacts. However, players will not know the exact nature of the missions until they reach a specific waypoint.

Check out the footage below.

The developers then switched to a saved file set further in the game, after players have made their way to England, and are establishing their settlements. While in their own settlements, players will be able to catch a birds-eye view of everything going on in the settlement through the eyes of a raven.

Later on in the stream, the Ubisoft team shows off a number of different weapon types, including dual wielding shields, combat and other cosmetic options, including the ability to change Eivor’s gender throughout the game. The stream closes with a siege battle as Eivor and the vikings battle a Saxon army to reclaim their settlement.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be released tomorrow (November 10) on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One. The game will also be available on the PS5 when the console is release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world.