Watch new gameplay teaser trailer for ‘Deathloop’

Pre-order details for the forthcoming game have also been revealed

A brand new teaser trailer for Deathloop has been released highlighting fresh gameplay and pre-order bonuses.

The teaser, which was posted to the official PlayStation Twitter account on Friday (February 12), was captioned: “2 assassins. 8 targets. 24 hours. Think you can break the loop?”

The 30-second clip gives fans a sneak peek at some new gameplay mechanics, including more of what looks to be the main character’s abilities. One that stands out is a purple teleporting mechanic which looks very familiar to one of Emily Kaldwin’s abilities from Dishonored 2.

Elsewhere, various weapon types are shown off in the teaser, including a dual pistol set and a heavy machine gun. Two of the game’s main character’s, Colt and Julianna, also appear throughout. Watch the trailer below.

At the end of the video fans are given a first-look at Deathloop’s pre-order bonuses. Pre-ordering the base game will give players access to the Storm Rider Colt skin, a Royal Protector machete (exclusive to the PS5) and an equippable buff trinket.

The deluxe edition offers the base game with a stylish variant cover if players buy the physical edition. Also included are two classy skins, Sharp Shooter Julianna and Party Crasher Colt complete with their own golden pistols. The Transtar Trencher is the weapon available in this bundle, as well as two buff trinkets and the original game soundtrack. Pre-order bonus content is also included with the deluxe edition.

Arkane Studios‘ Deathloop is set to launch on PS5 on May 21, 2021.