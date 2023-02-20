Watch opening ‘Diablo 4’ cutscene as advance playtest details revealed

Blizzard has shared the opening cutscene for Diablo 4, as well as details of advance playtests.

The game is due out on June 2, and the developer has now revealed details of the game’s beta test, which will be available to the public between March 24-26.

A week prior (March 17-19), those who pre-order the game will be able to test the new game out.

During the IGN 2023 Fan Fest, Blizzard shared the opening cutscene for the game, which followed a gory new trailer shared in December.

When it launches, Diablo 4 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Cross-platform play and progression will be enabled, and console versions of the game will launch with couch co-op.

Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo, said last year that the new game is “our most brutal vision of Sanctuary yet,” adding that 4 will fuse “the darkness of the original game” with “the progression elements of Diablo 2 and the visceral combat of Diablo 3, culminating in the vast, active overworld of Diablo 4”.

An NME preview of Diablo 4 concluded: “Diablo 4 isn’t reinventing the ARPG with bold new ideas, but it is refining several of the core tenets to make this a shining example of what an ARPG should be,” adding that “fans left with a sour taste in their mouth over Diablo Immortal have a lot to be cautiously optimistic about.

We also sat down with Diablo 4‘s associate producer and associate director to discuss the upcoming game. Speaking to NME, the pair shared that Diablo 4 will be darker and “more dangerous” than any prior settings in the series – and will have some “familiar faces” for fans to spot on their travels.