Watch Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last Of Us’-inspired ‘Mario Kart’ adaptation on ‘SNL’

Pedro Pascal starred in a spoof Mario Kart trailer inspired by HBO’s The Last Of Us while appearing on Saturday Night Live last night (February 4) – check it out below.

“HBO’s The Last Of Us is a hit, proving that a video game can become a prestige dystopian drama. This Spring, HBO is doing it again with another iconic game,” started the voiceover to the parody Mario Kart trailer.

“It’s been ten years since our kingdom fell. The only thing we have left? Hope,” continues the video before Pedro Pascal introduces himself. “It’sa me, Mario.”

Tasked with transporting Princess Peach to Rainbow Road, the trailer also introduces reimagined versions of Luigi, Yoshi and Toad as they race against “main bad guy” Bowser. “All your favourite wacky racers, reimagined as dramatic, complex HBO characters,” promised the voiceover.

“Karting out here isn’t a game,” explains Pascal’s Mario while later, Princess Peach asks, “What if we crash?”

“A little guy in a cloud comes and uses a fishing rod to put you back on the road,” replies Mario, referencing Lakitu. Check out the video below:

Pedro Pascal stars as Joel in the HBO adaptation of the iconic video game The Last Of Us, which was originally released in 2013. The TV series proved to be hugely successful upon launch, and has already been renewed for a second season.

However, following the success of the show, Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of remaster The Last Of Us Part 1.

“We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last Of Us these last few weeks,” said the video game company. “So, we want to make sure that The Last Of Us Part 1‘s PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last Of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.” It will now be released March 28.

Elsewhere, both Pascal and co-star Bella Ramsey have revealed they’ve played the video game, after being “encouraged” to avoid it.

Later this year, the official The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released, starring Chris Pratt as the titular plumber.

The film was first announced in 2018 (some four years after rumours starting circulating), and the first trailer was released back in October.