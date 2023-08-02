Watch Post Malone buy a unique ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card worth £1.5million

Post Malone has purchased the sought-after Magic: The Gathering The One Ring card for an undisclosed price.

The One Ring, which is worth over £1.5million, is a unique card and its valuation surged once word got out that it had been pulled by a lucky player in Whitby in Ontario, Canada.

Originally keeping his identity out of the limelight, Brook Trafton posted a video to TikTok showing the American singer and rapper agreeing to buy his Magic: The Gathering card.

Trafton added that there was only one person that he wanted to sell The One Ring to, and that was Post Malone. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing,” said the player in the video’s description. “I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.”

Post Malone is a fan of the trading card game and has been for years, frequently collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to promote Magic: The Gathering. As a symbol of the friendship between the artist and the publisher, a Post the Enchanter card was made – a one-of-kind foil skinned portrayal of Post Malone as Zur the Enchanter.

“This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale,” continued Trafton. “Post Malone [and] Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic.”

