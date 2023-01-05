Watch pro wrestler Kenny Omega enter the ring as ‘Final Fantasy 7’ villain Sephiroth

Professional wrestler Kenny Omega took to the ring earlier this week (January 4) dressed as Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth.
Omega was taking part in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Pay-per-view event Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he took to the stage wearing a game-accurate Sephiroth costume.
The entrance was also soundtracked by Final Fantasy 7’s end boss theme ‘One Winged Angel’, composed by Nobuo Uematsu. Check it out below.
🔥東京ドーム大会 WRESTLE KINGDOM 17🔥
ダブルメインイベントⅠ USヘビー級選手権試合🇺🇸@KennyOmegamanX is Back👉💥
📲 LIVE on #njpwworld📡
登録＆視聴｜Sign Up Now‼︎
⇒https://t.co/z1DNREh66D#njpw #wk17 pic.twitter.com/rJTatJHiiS
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
Omega went on to defeat Will Opsrey and claimed the IWGP US Championship belt.
“Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the same goal and were willing to break our bodies for it. That kind of passion I can respect,” Omega said following the match.
This wasn’t Omega’s first foray in combining professional wrestling with gaming though. His finishing move is the Final Fantasy 7-inspired One Winged Angel while his signature move is the V-Trigger, which pays homage to the fighting technique found in Street Fighter 5.
.@rainmakerXokada & @KennyOmegamanX "Rainmaker + V trigger"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njdash #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/RexQWwDUEd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 5, 2023
The first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020 with the second chapter, Rebirth, set for release later this year. The series will be concluded with an as-of-yet unnamed title.
Square Enix recently revealed that it didn’t initially announce how many games the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series would cover, because they didn’t know themselves. It was also confirmed that the series won’t be expanded beyond a trilogy of games, nor will anything from the original game be omitted.
A remaster of Final Fantasy 7 prequel Crisis Core was also released late last year. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a faithful, thrilling remaster that celebrates one of Square Enix’s finest stories. Though some clunky level design suggests Square Enix’s remaster has been true to a fault, a gorgeous visual upgrade – combined with a gripping tale of disillusionment and what it means to be a hero – makes this an essential play for Final Fantasy fans.”
In other news, FIFA 23 players have just uncovered a series of easter eggs featuring Hollywood legends/Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.