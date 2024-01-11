Watch ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox recap the entire ‘Tekken’ series

Bandai Namco has released a video recapping the story of Tekken so far, presented by Succession actor Brian Cox.

The five-minute-long recap of every Tekken game so far was posted yesterday (January 9) to the official Bandai Namco YouTube page. It dives into the history between the main characters of Tekken, Jin Kazama, Heihachi Mishima, and his son Kazuya Mishima.

The video begins with Brian Cox stating that “every single fight, no matter how big or how small, has a story behind it”.

The video then shifts into Cox wondering why “these fathers and sons keep throwing each other off cliffs” and asking “What the hell is a devil gene?”

The game will feature a story mode that continues the lore detailed in the above video, Arcade Quest, a mode that allows you to create an avatar who goes around playing Tekken matches in an actual arcade.

There’s also Super Ghost Battle, a mode that puts you against an AI that will learn how to fight you, and the typical online modes such as Versus that face players against each other.

So far 32 playable characters have been announced for the title, with four of these (Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo, Jack-8, Reina, and Victor Chevalier) being brand-new characters.

Returning characters include, among others, Alisa Bosconovitch, Claudio Serafino, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Leo Kliesen, Marshall Law, Paul Phoenix, Sergei Dragunov and Yoshimitsu.

A DLC pass will also be available for the game, with the first season of DLC containing four characters that won’t be available in the base game.

Tekken 8 was first announced in 2022 and is currently scheduled for release on January 26, 2024. It will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. A demo is currently available for people who are in doubt as to whether or not they’ll enjoy the game.

