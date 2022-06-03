Watch ‘The Callisto Protocol’ footage as December 2022 release confirmed

Striking Distance Studios shared a first look at the upcoming The Callisto Protocol at last night’s (June 2) State Of Play presentation.

Set for release on December 2, the title from a series of Dead Space alumni will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

You can see the in-engine trailer below:

Advertisement

All the trailer footage is from The Callisto Protocol itself, with little bits of player-controlled video spliced between cutscenes. Set on the “dead moon” of Jupiter called Callisto in 2320, protagonist Jacob Lee – played by Josh Duhamel – must try to survive a mysterious outbreak in the Black Iron Prison.

“Horror starts with atmosphere,” said Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield. “Callisto is an oppressive world that feels desolate, isolated, and puts players on edge. We spend a ton of time designing the lighting to create a sense of dread and keep players guessing about what’s in the shadows.”

The PS5’s 3D audio will be used to enhance the experience, alongside the controllers haptic feedback capabilities. A unique gravity weapon called the GRP can be used by the player on enemies as well.

“Ammo, health, and weapons are precious, and players will need to scour Black Iron for any advantage they can find,” added Schofield.

In other news, Dragon Age 4 is officially called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, with BioWare confirming the game isn’t coming out this year.

Advertisement

“We suspect you have questions and they’ll be answered in time. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. That’s all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as we’ll be talking more about the game later this year,” said the studio. “We’re growing closer to that next adventure.”