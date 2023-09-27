Watch the cast of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ play ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ together

The cast behind Baldur’s Gate 3’s companion characters came together to play a one-shot campaign of Dungeons & Dragons which was livestreamed this weekend.

Hosted by Mark Hulmes of High Rollers Dungeons & Dragons, the scene was set by Amelia Tyler, who voices the narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3. Then, Theo Solomon as Wyll, Samantha Béart as Karlach, Jennifer English as Shadowheart, Devora Wilde as Lae’zel, Neil Newbon as Astarion and Tim Downie as Gale started their adventure without the player’s input.

The premise was that the custom character that the player pilots, normally named Tav, was stuck in a paralysis spell that none of their companions could cure. As a result, they were left to their own ends, spelling a variety of chaotic events like Shadowheart adopting an Imp which she named Bing Bong to Lae’zel’s chagrin.

In fact, Solomon’s actions as Wyll were the anchor that prevented the rest of the characters from strolling into harm’s way. Check out Solomon saving Downie from detection while Gale is in the middle of a spa treatment below:

Earlier this year, NME had the opportunity to talk to English and Wilde about what it was like connecting with the characters over such a long period of time.

“I think growing up queer and keeping that part of myself hidden, as a teenager in rural England, is where I maybe draw the secrecy from,” shared English. “I think that’s something a lot of us can relate to, and perhaps that’s where I draw that from – that’s my main parallel with her.”

In other news, director Swen Vincke suggested that the game could receive an expansion set in the midst of Baldur’s Gate 3’s sprawling story – “it doesn’t have to be necessarily at the end of the game. There’s different ways that you can do that.”