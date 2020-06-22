After being leaked last week, the official trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been unveiled, revealing the games release is on October 2 for PS4 and Xbox One.

The trailer showcases gameplay from the upcoming sequel accompanied by Fatboy Slim’s ‘The Rockafeller Skank’. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have players venturing through various worlds in platforming gameplay reminiscent of the original trilogy.

It’s not only Crash that players will be able to journey across the levels with. His sister Coco is also a playable character, as well as notorious series villain Neo Cortex. Each have their own special abilities to navigate the platforming challenges.

Quantum Masks are a new element to the series and will gift players unique abilities when equipped. Two have been revealed so far including the Time Mask, which slows everything down for precise platforming, and the Gravity Mask, enabling players to move upside down to navigate challenges.

Check out the official trailer below:

The press release for states: “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.”

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. “This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!”