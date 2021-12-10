Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below.

Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.

So while there are a few familiar faces in the trailer for Star Wars Eclipse (hello Yoda), it mostly serves as an introduction to a whole new galaxy.

The trailer starts with a grey humanoid alien banging a drum, before it’s joined by others in what appears to be a ritual. The trailer then shows a Jedi Knight sparring match, a one-eyed Duros in a bustling market, a squadron fighting Trade Federation battleships as well as a variety of different planets. Then, as the drums reach their apex and with the eclipse complete, a dark figure rises from a black pool which is never, ever a good sign.

Check out the trailer below:

According to the official website, “Star Wars Eclipse will feature an original story and unique new characters, each with their own paths, abilities, and roles to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace in an uncharted section of the Outer Rim.”

“Star Wars Eclipse will be an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in multiple ways, putting the destinies of an array of playable characters in your hands. Your choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story. Through these decisions, players will forge their own legend in the golden age of the Jedi.”

In other trailer news, clips of Dune: Spice Wars, Slitterhead and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League were revealed at The Game Awards, which took place in the early hours of the morning (December 10)