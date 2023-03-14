Watch the first gameplay trailer for ‘Hyper Light Breaker’

The first gameplay trailer for Heart Machine‘s upcoming action-adventure Hyper Light Breaker has been revealed — check it out below.

Released today (March 14), the colourful trailer showcases Hyper Light Breaker‘s “infinite open-worlds” universe, flashy combat, and host of villains to face off against.

While the adventure was originally set to launch this spring, the latest trailer confirms that the launch has been pushed back to autumn 2023.

Hyper Light Breaker was first announced in March 2022, as a follow-up to Heart Machine’s Hyper Light Drifter. While both games are set in the same universe, Hyper Light Breaker is “neither a sequel nor a prequel” to the original game.

“Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action rogue-lite adventure,” reads the game’s Steam page.

Players will be able to explore a “vast, ever-changing world” with their hoverboard and glider, while helping the land’s settlement will reward players with “colourful characters and permanent upgrades to the hub”.

Last July, Heart Machine shared a look into how Hyper Light Breaker‘s procedural world generation and technical systems will work.

The studio also revealed that Hyper Light Breaker will deliver a “more community-focused development process,” after deviating from that process with Solar Ash.

Heart Machine added that in the run-up to launch, fans can expect “regular blog posts, content drops, streams, events, contests, and perhaps even some in-person affairs.”

