Watch the first gameplay trailer for ‘Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning’

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be bringing the cult-classic RPG back to life next month (September) and THQ Nordic has released the first gameplay trailer.

Arriving on September 8 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, players will be transported to the world of Amalur on an epic action-RPG. Three classes are available to choose, however the first trailer focuses on one particular class – Finesse.

The path of a Finesse fighter is built around stealth and going rogue. Characters will be equipped with a deadly arsenal of weapons at their disposal, with traps, bombs, poison, or other elements to become a deadly predator across the fantasy landscape. Being Finesse means lurking in the shadows, silently eliminating enemies and letting foes bleed out from the effects of poison.

Advertisement

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning first gameplay trailer provides a first-look at the class in motion for the upcoming remaster. All of the characters’ skills can be seen, alongside the gorgeous world that Amalur is known for.

Check out the first gameplay trailer below:

The story of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is set continue in 2021 as a new expansion is the pipeline. Little is known about the upcoming add-on, except that it will be called Fatesworn.

Players can expect to find a wealth of new implementations in the remaster with upgraded visuals supporting a native 4K resolution, gameplay that has also been refined to fit more inline with modern control schemes, and all previously released downloadable content.

Advertisement

In other RPG related news, Genshin Impact, the Breath Of The Wild inspired action-RPG, is also set to release in September. The game’s main hook is that it can be play both solo and co-operatively, and sports a beautiful art style reminiscent of many animes.