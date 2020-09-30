Watch the first look at the new ‘Call Of Duty’ Zombies mode

With Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just weeks away, Activision has given fans a first-look at the new Zombies mode.

The four player co-operative mode is set to receive a fresh, new narrative in a location known as Die Maschine. As a squad, parties will explore a World War II bunker that contains the Zombie threat and uncover a story between two groups known as Requiem and the Omega Group. Players will be able to find various pieces of intel that can tracked in-game to fully piece the story together.

Zombies will retain classic series tropes, such as collecting perks, item boxes, and boarding up windows. It will also include new features, such as full Battle Pass integration to unlock new rewards. Weapons will have a rarity type attributed to them, with higher graded weapons packing more damage and allowing for more sustainability in later rounds.

There’s also a new option to escape if groups are feeling overwhelmed. Groups can choose to request a way out via helicopter. The amount of zombies will increase, however, teams can earn rewards if they manage to get out safely.

Check out the full reveal for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode below:

A first for the Zombies mode is the ability to play cross-gen. Now, all players will be able to party up no matter what system and even includes cross-gen capability, meaning that current-gen players can jump into matches with squads on PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles.

Multiplayer was also given a full extensive rundown earlier this month (September), and showcased how the franchise has evolved for the new entry. Vehicles have been given a bigger emphasis, multiple new game modes have been added, and a variety of gameplay tweaks have been made.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to launch on November 13 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.