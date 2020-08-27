Watch the gameplay trailer for ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

Warner Bros. Games has released the first gameplay trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The LEGO adaptation recreates many memorable moments from the film series, but with the series’ usual tongue-in-cheek humour. All levels from previous games have been reimagined from the ground-up and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include all nine films.

The trailer showcases new gameplay elements such as third-person shooting from a shoulder perspective and first-person Podracing. Many playable characters were revealed from classic heroes such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, to recent villains like Kylo Ren. Vehicles also seem to have an heavier emphasis with explosive space combat sprinkled throughout.

Watch the first gameplay trailer below:

A deluxe edition of the game will also be available, offering extra character packs from spin-off media in the Star Wars universe, such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian. Physical edition owners will also receive a Luke Skywalker with blue milk minifigure.

Additionally, select LEGO Star Wars sets will come bundled with codes which unlock new characters, vehicles and starships in the game. The game is expected to launch in spring 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

EA recently released a new trailer for Star Wars Squadrons, diving into the single-player missions players will be able to undertake when the game launches later this year.

Earlier today (August 27), the company also revealed that The Sims 4 would be getting a Star Wars themed expansion, which will take players to new planets and allow their Sims to join either the light or dark side in a series of missions.