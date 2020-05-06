A new trailer for ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ will arrive today

Developer Naughty Dog has announced that a new trailer for the long-awaited The Last Of Us Part II is coming today (May 6).

This was announced via a teaser on the company’s Twitter account, seen below.

The teaser clip features the game’s protagonist Ellie pensively saying, “I have to finish it,” to which Joel, her father figure replies, “There’s a cost.” No visuals apart from the game’s title were shown in the clip.

The new trailer will be the first since September last year, when fans were shown a clip of the game at Sony’s State of Play presentation. The first trailer debuted back in 2016 and was followed by a second, much larger gameplay reveal at E3 2018.

The news of a new trailer being released comes just a day after the game’s director, Neil Druckmann, announced that the game has officially gone gold, and is now ready to be printed and distributed for a mass audience, confirming its June 19 release date.

The Last Of Us Part II will pick up on the narrative of Ellie and Joel five years after the conclusion of the original game. The award-winning 2013 title saw gamers play as both characters as they journeyed across a post-apocalyptic United States where humans have been turned into zombies by a mutated fungus. On top of the infected, Ellie and Joel have to deal with desperate, and dangerous, human survivors as well.

The Last Of Us Part II will arrive on PS4 on June 19, after being delayed indefinitely earlier in April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.