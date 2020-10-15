Watch the new gameplay trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’

Ubisoft has released a new “deep dive” trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which unveils a number of new gameplay details.

The seven-minute-long trailer clocks covers a wide range of gameplay elements, from the skill tree and combat abilities to exotic gear and settlement system. The gameplay preview follows the game’s story trailer, which was released in September.

Check out the “deep dive” trailer below.

Advertisement

The trailer offers players a better look at the game’s four English kingdoms – Mercia, East Anglia, Northumbria and Wessex. Players will have to manage relations and forge alliances with the four kingdoms to expand their influence in the region. Each kingdom will have its own unique cast of characters, storylines, interactions and mini games that strengthen or weaken the Vikings’ bond with a specific kingdom.

On the other hand, the game’s combat system, which include melee skills, ranged attacks and special abilities. Standard skills and attacks can be upgraded through a skill tree, while special abilities can be unlocked through Books Of Knowledge, which are scarce and scattered throughout the world.

Players will also have to build and expand their own settlements using the resources earned from conquests and missions. The settlements system includes a range of structures – such as a blacksmith, a tattooist and a shipyard – each of which will award players with different perks.

An interesting structure that was also revealed, is the Assassin’s Bureau, which last appeared in the original Assassin’s Creed game. At the Bureau, the player will interact with and partake in Assassin missions. The game will also transport players to the mythical realm of Asgard with the help of the clan seer.

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is scheduled to release on November 10 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One.

The game will also be a launch title for the PS5. It will be released alongside the console on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world. Pre-orders are available now.