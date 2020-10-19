Watch the new look of ‘Dirt 5’ running on the Xbox Series X

Ahead of its next-gen launch next month (November), Codemasters has released new footage of Dirt 5 running on an Xbox Series X.

The next-gen upgrade is free for both PS5 and Xbox Series console players, and will deliver an array of enhancements only capable on the upcoming systems. The Xbox Series X version has been showcased specifically and delves into what players can expect when the edition launches on November 10.

For the first time ever, the high-octane races are capable of running at 120 frames per second, whilst also maintaining the detailed graphical fidelity, tight controls and response times that the series is known for. Loading times are also vastly improved over the current-gen counterparts, dropping players straight in the action.

Check out the Xbox Series X gameplay of Dirt 5 below:

In a press release, Dirt 5’s development director, Robert Kart, spoke about the transition to next-gen consoles: “It’s hard to believe that in less than a month, Dirt 5 will make its mark on the next generation of consoles. The studio has done an incredible job, and we can’t wait for players to join us (Codemasters) in the lobbies.”

Dirt 5 is expected to make some drastic changes to the series’ formula, offering a full narrative driven story mode for players to undertake. The campaign features voice work from industry legends such as Troy Baker (Joel in The Last Of Us series) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series). Players will play the rival driver to North’s character, as Baker’s voice mentors throughout the game’s challenges.

Dirt 5 launches on November 6 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the Amplified Edition releasing three days earlier on November 3. Next-gen players can download the free upgrade on each console’s launch day.