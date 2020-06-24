Watch the new ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ gameplay footage

Crystal Dynamics have given players an extended look at its upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game which is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on September 4. The game will also be arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date.

The new gameplay came from the company’s WAR TABLE presentation and provided more information on the story, game modes and how multiplayer will work.

The main villain for the story was revealed as MODOK and Ms. Marvel will work to reunite the Avengers who disbanded after people around the world have turned their back on them.

Check out the new story trailer below:

A deep dive into some of the gameplay elements of Marvel’s Avengers was also presented. Single-player missions are called Hero missions, while players who want to play co-operatively can take part in Warzone missions. Each can be accepted from the War Table and players can choose which level to proceed with, as well as adjusting the difficulty and tracking specific mission chains.

An 8-minute gameplay demo displayed a mission titled ‘Once An Avenger’, which was played through as Thor. The combat featured some of Thor’s signature moves such as throwing his hammer towards enemies and calling upon the Bifrost for a deadly attack.

You can see the gameplay here:

Multiplayer levels will mix both exploration and combat arenas. Before diving into each level, players will be able to equip their load-outs and look, ready for the coming fight. During missions, players can diverge off the path to find loot for their character and then replay levels for better gear.

Customisation is a big part of Marvel’s Avengers and players can build up their heroes to cater to their own playstyle. Whether it’s from deciding what loot to equip or spending specific skill points to create a certain type of build, there’s a lot of options to choose from. New outfits can also be equipped or purchased separately from the in-game store.

In the coming months, more details for Marvel’s Avengers will be shared in the form of post-games heroes that will be released, beta details and more information surrounding the launch. No dates have been announced for when more news will be coming.

Anyone who purchases the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be eligible to upgrade the game for free on either PS5 or Xbox Series X.