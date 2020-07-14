Watch the new trailer for the upcoming mobile game ‘NieR Re[in]carnation’

A new trailer has been released for NieR Re[in]carnation, the upcoming mobile spin-off from the NieR series.

The Japanese trailer gives fans a look at gameplay for the upcoming title. Throughout the footage, fans are given a preview of the environments they will be able to explore as they progress through the game.

The teaser also focuses on the combat in NieR Re[in]carnation, where waves of enemies attack the player in what appears to be turn-based combat, which is new for the series. The original NieR, and its follow-up NieR: Automata, were hack-and-slash action titles.

There is also footage of a few side-scrolling sections that will have players venturing across numerous landscapes including deserts and ruined towns. Check out the new trailer below.

NieR Re[in]carnation is set a story-focused mobile game and be free-to-play, with in-game microtransactions. The adventure takes place in areas known as Cages, a series of towers and dungeons that players will be able explore.

The game is set to launch in Japan for iOS and Android platforms in the future. A release for other territories has yet to be confirmed.

Square Enix announced earlier this year that it is working on an upgraded version of NieR Replicant, set to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. An official release date for the updated game has yet to be revealed.

In other Square Enix news, the company also provided an update on its upcoming title Babylon’s Fall, reassuring fans that the game is still in development despite no news since its official unveiling last year.