Watch the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller in action

An in-depth look at the new controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console has been shown, highlighting many of the peripherals new features.

Presented by industry veteran Geoff Keighley, viewers were treated to a first-look at the DualSense controller in action. The main event was a live demo of Astro’s Playroom, a title which will come pre-installed onto every PS5 and showcase the controller’s many unique features.

Keighley started by showing the size of the controller compared to the DualShock used for the PS4. The DualSense is slightly larger in design and according to Keighley, packs a bit more weight than it’s predecessor.

Advertisement

PlayStation’s new controller will incorporate multiple new features. Adaptive triggers are utilised to give feedback to the player, such as feeling the tension of a string on a bow and arrow. There’s also haptic vibration, which aims to make players feel various environments through vibrations – one way Keighley explained was the sense of feeling sand when walking around an environment such as a beach.

Accompanying the haptic vibration is the built-in speaker, which is reportedly more dynamic than the current iteration. Keighley stated that the new controller has a speaker with more range and blends seamlessly with the haptic vibration to create a truly unique experience.

Throughout the gameplay demo of Astro’s Playroom, Keighley conveyed the feeling of the controller while playing. He displayed effects such as motion tracking, the touchpad and how the controller can be blown into to solve an assortment of puzzles such as powering a fan.

The sound from the DualSense was also demonstrated as Keighley controlled the character across both sand and snow and held the controller up the microphone for viewers to hear the effects.

You can check out the full extensive breakdown below.

Advertisement

After the demonstration, Keighley interviewed PlayStation’s Worldwide Head of Marketing, Eric Lempel. During the discussion Keighley quizzed Lempel on when fans should expect pre-orders to go live, following multiple rumours circulating recently.

“It’s safe to say…We’ll let you know when pre-order[s] will happen. We will let you know. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice,” Lempel said. “We’re going to let you know, at some point, when you can pre-order PlayStation 5. Please don’t feel like you have to run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that’ll work.”

PlayStation also recently gave fans a first look at how game cases will look for PS5 games, using the upcoming title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a basis. The new cases will boast a similar design to the current generation designs, however, will invoke more of the white art-style the PlayStation 5 is known for.

In related news, Sony is reportedly boosting production of the PS5 in response to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by Bloomberg, due to more people staying at home and cancelling holidays, the company is predicting an increase in sales once the new console hits the market.