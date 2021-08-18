Watch the Pokémon Presents live stream here

The Pokémon Presents live stream starts today (August 18) at 2pm BST/6am PDT/9am EST, and you can watch and find out what to expect below.

The stream itself can be watched here, or you can go to The Official Pokémon YouTube channel instead.

According to the Pokémon Twitter account, information and footage will be shown off for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently expected to release on January 28 2022, and will feature an open world setting alongside some of the series traditional turn-based RPG elements. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS classics, and both will be coming out on November 19 2021.

All titles will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch.

👀 A #PokemonPresents video presentation will take place tomorrow at 6:00 a.m. PDT on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. You tuning in, Trainers? Get a reminder: https://t.co/KoNTWRKSUq pic.twitter.com/6oDXxk8yrP — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 17, 2021

For the Diamond and Pearl remakes, “the original story has been faithfully reproduced, and the sense of scale in the originals’ towns and routes has been carefully preserved,” the website reads. “People who played Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl can revisit familiar places and relive familiar scenes once more. For those setting out through Sinnoh for the first time, plenty of new encounters and surprises await,” it adds.

Back in January the remakes were rumoured to be releasing as part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. They were announced on Twitter with little fanfare, only for this to then be followed up by a proper presentation.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place during the Sinnoh region’s past, and allow players to pick between some non-Sinnoh starters like Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet. As expected, mythical god of the Pokémon universe Arceus will have a sizeable role in the story, as the player attempts to complete Sinnoh’s first Pokédex.

