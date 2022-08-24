Watch the reveal trailer for open-world survival MMO ‘Dune: Awakening’

As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Funcom revealed their open-world survival massively multiplayer online game (MMO) Dune: Awakening – check out the trailer below.

Set in a vast reimagining of Arrakis, “Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO.”

The Steam listing goes on to explain that players will be able to build shelters against sandstorms and “master the old ways to walk even the deepest deserts”, but should look to avoid the colossal sandworms that dwell beneath the sands.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Players will also be able to “make a name for (themselves) among the inhabitants of Arrakis. Wield intrigue and force to influence the Landsraad and impact the world. Build your own faction through spice harvesting, trade, subterfuge, and open conflict.”

“Soak the sand in blood as massive battles shift seamlessly from foot to vehicles and from ground to ornithopters in the sky,” it adds.

The listing goes on to talk about “the ever-changing face of Arrakis,” with players tasked with heading into “unmapped sectors t be the first to discover secrets and riches before the coriolis storms once again shift the sands and alter the landscape.”

A release date is yet to be announced but players can sign up for future beta tests here.

Elsewhere during Opening Night Live, a new trailer for WB Montréal’s Gotham Knights revealed the release date has been brought forward, players were given a first look at in-game footage for Goat Simulator 3 and a release date for Dead Island 2 was finally confirmed, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer that featured in-game footage.

Techland also confirmed the release of the first single-player downloadable content (DLC) for Dying Light 2: Stay Human