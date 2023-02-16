Watch the teardown videos for PlayStation VR2 and its Sense controllers

Sony has shared a pair of teardown videos for its forthcoming PlayStation VR2 and its Sense controllers – you can watch them below.

The clips see PS VR2 hardware engineers Takamasa Araki and Takeshi Igarashi offer an in depth preview of the internal structure and design philosophy behind the new virtual reality products.

In the first 12-minute video, Araki explains how he and his team created the PS VR2’s “well-balanced and symmetrical internal structure, enhanced cooling system for comfortable gameplay, optics for amazing graphic fidelity, and the ergonomic headband designed to maximise comfort”, per an official description.

The Sense controller takedown, meanwhile, sees Igarashi delve into the product’s “tracking technology that amplifies the feeling of immersion, with finger touch detection that enables players to make more natural hand gestures during gameplay, as well as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that build upon the innovation of the DualSense wireless controller”.

Watch in full here:

PlayStation VR2 is due to launch next Wednesday (February 22), priced at £529.99 ($549.99). The product includes the PS VR2 headset, the PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

Unity previously said that the upcoming PS VR2 would take virtual reality gaming “to a whole new level” while “allowing players to immerse themselves into game worlds like never before”.

Find the full list of specs and further information here.

Meanwhile, Synth Riders Remastered Edition is set to arrive on PS VR2 along with a Gorillaz music pack boasting new and classic tracks by the cartoon band.

It has also been confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber are coming to PlayStation VR2 upon the headset’s launch next week. Check out the full list of games here.