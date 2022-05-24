Watch the trailer for ‘Destiny 2’’s Season Of The Haunted which launches today

The latest update for Destiny 2 launches later today, with Season Of The Haunted running from May 24 to August 23 – check out the trailer below.

Destiny 2’s 17th season features the free-to-play Nightmare Containment which takes place on The Leviathan, a massive, planet-devouring ship that’s been the setting of many previous activities.

During their return to The Leviathan, players will apparently find out the “truth behind Calus’s sinister plan” according to Bungie. Calus, who was the final boss of the sequel’s first-ever raid, is featured heavily across the season.

In addition to the new story content, the Solar subclass is also set to receive an update, with Solar 3.0 imbuing each class with new flame-based abilities.

Also available as part of Season Of The Haunted is a new battlepass, giving paying players new cosmetics, weapons (including the Trespasser – Shiro-4’s Exotic Sidearm, as well as Opuliment Weapons tied to the Leviathan theme) and access to a new dungeon. Players will also be presented with a weekly sever mission.

As previously announced, the new update will also increase vault storage from 500 to 600.

Season Of The Haunted launches at 6 PM (BST) tonight with downtime starting 75 minutes beforehand.

The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple. Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.https://t.co/7j9hUy0Z4E pic.twitter.com/SklKArvSyF — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 24, 2022

Bungie has also confirmed that it will be introducing a new rotator system that will bring old raids and dungeons back into play.

“We’ve heard your desire for reasons to return to previously released raid and dungeon content loud and clear,” wrote Bungie in a blog in April. “One way we’re freshening up the raid and dungeon experience in Destiny 2 is by developing a new rotation of featured content that we think you’ll like starting in Season 17.”

In other news, Sony has said that its upcoming Bungie acquisition represents the first big move the company is making to become more multiplatform.

Sony made its plans to acquire Bungie publicly known in January, with the acquisition costing roughly £2.6 billion.