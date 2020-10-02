Watch the trailer for the third annual ‘Destiny 2’ Halloween event

Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, Festival Of The Lost, is set to make its return next week, Bungie has announced.

The developer detailed all the changes headed to the game in a blog post, including returning fan favourite activities, new loot and more. Like previous Festival Of The Lost events, players will be required to talk to Eva Levante, located in the Tower, before being allowed to join in this years’ festivities. She will pass players a new Halloween mask, a new quest and give access to the Haunted Forest.

Bungie has also released a new trailer in the lead up to the event’s launch on October 6. The gameplay footage shows off what players can expect when Festival Of The Lost goes live next week, from returning fan favorite activities, new loot and more.

Watch the trailer below.

The Haunted Forest has received a couple of updates this time around. Players can obtain special cipher decoders from The Spider in order to access special caches everytime they visit the Haunted Forest. Up to five caches will be available for players to open per visit. It will feature items such as Legendary gear to marks.

Bungie is also set to release the next Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, in the coming months. The update will mark the beginning of the developer’s roadmap for the game’s future, where they will continue building upon the foundations of Destiny 2 instead of working on a sequel.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is currently scheduled to launch on November 10. The expansion was originally supposed to arrive in September but was later delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.