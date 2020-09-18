Watch the world of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ come to life in two brand new trailers

CD Projekt RED have released two new trailers for Cyberpunk 2077, delving into the city and gangs that inhabit it.

Both trailers debuted during today’s (September 18) Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream. The first took a tour around Night City, exploring the various districts and locations available to discover. From the high-rising skyscrapers in an area reminiscent of Blade Runner, to the rundown criminal underbelly, Night City is aiming to bring a lot of variation.

The trailer also showcases some of the numerous activities players can partake in outside of missions, such as drinking, clubbing, and cruising the streets. You can check out the full trailer below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the second trailer focused on the gangs inhabiting Cyberpunk 2077, showcasing a wide range of diversity between them all.

The Maelstrom gang is shown to be a group who are consistently augmenting their bodies to the point that they’re no longer recognisable. Valentinos control sections of the map with high Latino presence, but are usually considered non-hostile. Other gangs consist of the mystical Voodoo Boys, hired muscle known as the Animals, and many more.

Gangs can hire you as you do more side quests and explore more of Night City. As the story advances, gangs will become more intertwined with the narrative the further you assist them with quests.

You can check out an overview of the gangs in Cyberpunk 2077 below:

Advertisement

Episode 3 of Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire explored both of these elements in further detail, as well as outlining the minimum and recommended requirements for PC players when the game launches. The full presentation can be watched here.

Previous episodes of the stream have detailed other gameplay elements such as lifepaths and weapons, to the detective mechanic known as Braindance.

CD Projekt RED plans to deliver another episode in the near future, as well as discuss plans for the game’s post-launch plans, which is set to be a series of free add-ons and expansions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. A Google Stadia version is also currently in development.