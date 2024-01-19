Watch viral NSFW ‘Saltburn’ scene get recreated in ‘Fortnite’

A viral scene from black comedy Saltburn has been recreated in Fortnite – check it out below.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a student who attends Oxford University on a scholarship and quickly becomes fixated with fellow student Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) before being invited to spend his summer vacation at Catton’s very fancy family estate.

If you haven’t seen the film, things get even weirder from here on out. Spoilers below.

Towards the end of the film, Keoghan’s Quick dances naked around the Saltburn mansion, soundtracked by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘00s smash ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’. Obviously the flamboyant scene has spent the past few weeks spreading across social media like wildfire and now one Fortnite user has recreated it within the game.

Taking to social media, nxganussy shared a video of their character dancing through Fortnite‘s Lavish Lair to Ellis-Bextor. It’s a solid recreation, with a few not-so-subtle changes. Firstly, nxganussy’s avatar keeps their clothes on (this isn’t Baldur’s Gate 3, afterall) and secondly, they get discovered by a fellow player within the battle royale and are quickly killed.

Check out the video below:

They’ve also recreated the slightly more disturbing Saltburn scene, where Quick drinks what can only be described as inseminated bathwater.

Following the success of Saltburn and that scene in particular, Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ saw an explosion in popularity, and found itself Number Two in the Official UK Singles Chart last week. The disco banger has also been praised by Dave Grohl and covered by Royel Otis following the release of Saltburn, while a curry restaurant went viral after reworking the track.

In other news, Ninja Theory has confirmed that the long-awaited Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released later this year.