Watch Waluigi invite himself to ‘Super Smash Bros.’ in this fanmade trailer

After being left out of every Super Smash Bros. game, Waluigi takes things into his own hands and invites himself to the fight in this surprisingly emotional fanmade trailer – watch it below.

Created by King Bob Gaming, the video uses footage from a Waluigi mod built by MKHT for Project M, the unofficial modded game that was created in 2011 to make the Nintendo Wii’s Super Smas Bros. Brawl feel more like Melee.

Development stopped on Project M in 2015, but perhaps this trailer is a sign of things to come.

Earlier this year, Super Smash Bros. Series Director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that the final player to be added to Ultimate’s Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2 will be the last character to join the fray.

And while Waluigi is already in the game as an assist trophy, the addition of Min Min last year proved that it still shouldn’t rule him out, as Min Min was also already in the game as a spirit before becoming a playable character.

In 2018, Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé acknowledged the support for Waluigi in an interview with Waypoint: “We look at all of the feedback and share with the devs and certainly Mr. Sakurai will be aware of the groundswell of support that appeared for a Waluigi. And in the end it’s his decision to make.”

However in a 2020 Famitsu column, Sakurai distanced himself from the decision making process, saying: “My preferences don’t play a role in which new fighters are added; Nintendo has a larger say in that decision and brings their thoughts to the table.”

In July, the first demo for Beyond Melee was released. The player-made mod recreates Super Smash Bros. Melee

The reworked game adds five new characters to the roster of Nintendo legends, with Shadow Mewtwo, Raichu, Shadow Kid, Wolf and Fay joining the fray alongside the likes of Mario, Donkey Kong and Fox.