‘Waves’ goes free-to-play as “parting gift” from developer who passed from cancer

Twin-stick shooters Waves and Waves 2: Notorious have both been made free-to-play as a “parting gift” from developer Rob ‘SquidInABox’ Hale, who passed away due to complications caused by cancer.

On Sunday (August 14), Hale’s partner CJ shared a post titled ‘Final Update‘ to Waves 2 on Steam.

The post shared that Hale “passed away a fortnight ago as a result of complications from cancer after a prolonged and arduous stay in hospital,” and said that over the last two months Hale had been considering making Waves and Waves 2 free-to-play “as their health entered into more substantial difficulties.”

“I hope this can be seen as a parting gift to all those out there that haven’t played either of these games,” added CJ.

“Rob was very passionate about their work, and ever so dedicated, over the years we were together they were always dreaming big and trying so hard to create the best game they could possibly make,” continued the post. “This did mean that sometimes Rob would shoot for the moon and miss, and it does mean that unfortunately, Waves 2 will definitely remain incomplete. But that doesn’t take away from my awe and the pride I always had in Rob; to see someone so dedicated to their craft.”

Hale was the solo developer for Waves and Waves 2, which currently hold a ‘Very Positive’ review ratings on Steam. The first Waves game launched in 2015, and was well-received by both critics and players.

“I hope all of you out there, whoever you are and however Rob’s games have reached you, that you can at the very least hold a special place for the Waves games, and that they continue to bring you many more hours of chill, challenge, and possibly even frustration,” shared CJ’s message.

“But most of all I hope that you can continue to feel the passion and love that Rob poured into these games long after the pain of their passing begins to fade.”