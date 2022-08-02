‘We Are OFK’ launches this month with episodes 1 and 2

Team OFK has announced that its indie adventure game, We Are OFK, will launch later this month on August 18.

In a new PlayStation blog post shared today (August 2), We Are OFK‘s creative director Teddy Dief revealed the news, confirming that the game will be released in a little under three weeks for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

We Are OFK is an episodic-based game and will launch with the first two episodes. Three more episodes will be released on a weekly basis, so the game will consist of five chapters. Each episode will also feature all of OFK’s new songs from their debut EP.

The game was announced back in May during the Nintendo indie showcase. The game follows the lives of four friends in their 20s as they attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make art in Los Angeles.

We Are OFK is presented as a “televised” biopic for OFK, a real band composed of virtual members – similar to League Of Legends‘ K/DA. The members include singer Luca Le Fae, audiovisual artist Carter Flores, pianist Itsumi Saitō and producer Jey Zhang.

“We made our biopic as a game, because we feel close to this band, our band, and we want you to, too,” Dief explained. “You’ll decide things they say, what texts they send, how they express themselves as they go through their smaller journey of trying to make something they can be proud of. I know we’re proud of this game/band/episodic series… the whole thing!”

