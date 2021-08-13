Weird and whimsical ‘Bugsnax’ is coming to Steam in 2022

Young Horses has announced that Bugsnax is finally coming to Steam.

Released last November as a PS5 launch title – and free on PlayStation Plus – Bugsnax also released on PC where it was an Epic Games Store exclusive.

That exclusivity is however coming to an end as the developer tweeted that the delightfully strange game will be heading to Steam in 2022 for both PC and Mac. It’s available to wishlist here.

Played in the first-person perspective, with comparisons to Pokémon Snap, Bugsnax is set on Snaktooth Island, home to half-bug half-snack creatures known as Bugsnax.

Bugsnax 🐞🍓 is skittering to @Steam in 2022 for PC/Mac! Add it to your wishlists NOW! ->https://t.co/pwvT2qagbX — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) August 12, 2021

As described on its Steam page: “Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!”

“It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?”

The game features 100 different species of Bugsnax that the player can discover, hunt, and capture, some which will require a variety of contraptions and bait to lure out.

Befriending and reuniting the inhabitants of the local town of Snaxburg is also a key part of the game as players learn about different characters’ relationships and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

