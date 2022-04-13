‘Weird West’ gets a zombie plague event and content roadmap

A plague community event has arrived in Weird West, and publisher Devolver Digital has outlined a roadmap in a brief trailer.

Available now to play for a limited time, players can currently partake in a plague community event in Weird West. “Reports are rolling in from across the Weird West of a plague of undead rising from the grave,” reads the description of the announcement trailer. “Worse, a terrible sickness seems to follow in their wake. Stay sharp, travelers.” When the event will end has not been specified, but on Twitter Devolver Digital noted that over 400,000 people have played Weird West since the game launched in March.

A content roadmap was also shown off in the trailer, showing players what they can expect from the future of Weird West. While dates were not provided for any of the future content plans, it starts with the plague community event, and is followed by a “Content Pack,” a Nimpossible Mode, and a Caged Ones Event.

Advertisement

The final part of the content roadmap is simply called “Mod,” which could be anything, but it could be pointing towards some kind of mod support. Everything listed in the content roadmap will also be available for free.

Weird West received its first patch late last week (April 9), bringing with it a number of quality-of-life changes, as well as a series of bug fixes. For one, wanderers in the game will now buy junk items, meaning players don’t have to walk all the way back into settlements to sell their wares. And a button has been added that will let players transfer all of their junk to companions, horses, or containers in one click.

In NME’s review of the game, we said “Weird West is a wonderful world tacked on to a clumsy bundle of mechanics. Personally, it’s one of my favourite games this year, but a host of small issues mean most of the game’s impressive potential is left untapped.”

In other news, Epic Games has invested in Brazilian developer Aquiris.