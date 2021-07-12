‘What The Golf’ expansion adds 1000 extra holes and is available now

Triband’s weird and wonderful putting game What The Golf has had a new update featuring around 1000 extra holes over 50 new courses.

The announcement was made in a trailer, which you can watch below:

Available now on Apple Arcade, the new expansion A Hole New World will also be available on the Nintendo Switch and PC versions “in the next few weeks” according to developer Triband (thanks, Eurogamer).

The trailer features plenty of new ideas, from parkour sausage dogs to spinning office chairs. What The Golf is described by Triband as “the golf game for people who hate golf” and “A silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: WHAT THE GOLF?”

Releasing in 2019, What The Golf originally boasted 500 levels, a level editor and some very inventive ways to play what most call the oldest sport in the world. What The Golf was Triband’s first game, and right now the developer claims to be working on the next ‘big thing’ in comedy games.

Before A Hole New World, the game had two other updates, one based around the Olympics called Sporty Sports!, and the winter-themed expansion It’s Snowtime!

