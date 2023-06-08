Whoopi Goldberg is “pissed” ‘Diablo 4’ didn’t launch on Mac

Acclaimed actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has aired her ire with Blizzard Entertainment, for failing to bring Diablo 4 to her “favourite gaming system” — the Apple Mac.

Seeing that Diablo 4 is said to be the fastest-selling game in Blizzard Entertainment’s history, it’s unsurprising that Goldberg has been swept up in the hype.

According to her speech (via PC Gamer), she’s been a longstanding fan of the series. “There are a lot of terrible things happening in the world but what I’m about to tell you is not on any scale like that,” said Goldberg in a video posted to her Instagram account. “This is me kvetching about my favourite game, Diablo.”

The actor then admonished the developer and publisher for not alerting the people to the fact that Diablo 4 wouldn’t be available on Apple platforms as all of the previous titles were. “I use Apple computers, that’s what I’ve always used to play Diablo, it’s my favourite gaming system,” she continued.

“Blizzard Entertainment, this is Whoopi. You know how much I love Diablo. I would like you all to let those of us who use our Apples to play,” petitioned the actor. “I paid for it, I was all excited for it, I went to play on it and I’m telling you, this really pissed me off.” She concluded to say that she wouldn’t mind if the fifth Diablo game wasn’t on Mac, as long as she knew in advance, and to those who might tease her for being emotionally invested in Diablo, to not “spend time telling [her] how stupid it is.”

Her appeal managed to make it to Blizzard Entertainment’s team, with quest designer Morgan Brown apologising in the comments of the post. “Miss Goldberg, I am so sorry and I love you. Sincerely, a Diablo 4 quest designer,” wrote Brown.

Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson also responded on Twitter, admitting he “did not have ‘Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram’ on [his] Diablo 4 launch bingo card.”

In other news, Halsey also shares a love for Diablo and recently released a dark music video for the new version of her song, ‘Lilith’, featuring BTS’ Suga.