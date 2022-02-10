‘Wii Sports’ returns with ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ out soon

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch Sports, and it’s out on April 29.

Unveiled at the Nintendo Direct last night (February 9), a debut trailer revealed that six sports will be available at launch. These include tennis, bowling, chanbara (swordplay), football, badminton, and volleyball.

The trailer below showcases what to expect.

Advertisement

Effectively a sequel to Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports was an unexpected announcement at the Nintendo Direct. It combines many of the elements of the original game including a return of Miis – Nintendo’s form of virtual avatar in-game. A free update in the summer will allow players to play football matches with a Joy-Con controller and the leg strap accessory. Nintendo also added that Golf would be included in the collection via a free update in the Autumn.

Ahead of the game’s launch in April, Nintendo will also host an online playtest for the game. It will begin February 18 and finish February 20. Players with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription can access the playtest.

Registration for the playtest opens on February 16 at 9AM UK time. VGC reports there will be five test sessions in total, each lasting for 45 minutes.

The playtest times will be mostly on February 19. Times include 3AM till 3.45AM, 11AM to 11.45AM, and 7PM to 7.45PM. An additional playtest at 11AM till 11.45AM on February 20 will also occur.

Advertisement

Also at the Nintendo Direct, we learned Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will gain 48 remastered courses as paid DLC. The first wave of new tracks will be added from March 18.