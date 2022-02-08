Win a copy of ‘OlliOlli World’ and a huge bundle of merch

With the launch of OlliOlli World, NME has teamed up with Roll7 to offer one lucky winner a copy of the game, as well as a sweet bundle of merchandise for the game.

To celebrate the release of OlliOlli World, Roll7 and NME are offering fans a chance to get into the skating spirit with an incredible giveaway.

All you need to do is answer the question at the end of this form and you’ll be in with a chance of winning a copy of OlliOlli World for Xbox or PC platforms, as well as some fantastic goodies. The merch bundle includes a unique deck design, a t-shirt, one double-sided poster, and some stickers.

If you’re curious but you’re not sure what the game is about, here’s a recap.

“OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colourful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana,” says the game’s Steam page.

Gameplay involves improving your skateboarding tricks whilst completing various 2D levels and extensively customising your character. OlliOlli World is set to launch on February 8 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

For a chance to snag a PC or Xbox copy for free – along with a ton of merch – simply fill out the form below with the correct answer. Good luck!