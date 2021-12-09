Win a ‘Destiny 2’ emblem as part of Bungie’s 30th anniversary celebrations

To celebrate Bungie‘s 30th anniversary, 20 lucky players will stand a chance to win a unique Destiny 2 emblem – here’s what you need to know.

NME has teamed up with Bungie to give away 20 Brightwing Emblems for Destiny 2. These are collectible icons and backgrounds for player nameplates – you can preview the Legendary-tier cosmetic here.

If you haven’t been keeping an eye on Bungie’s latest sci-fi shooter, Destiny 2 has grown vastly since its 2019 release. An MMO looter-shooter, Destiny 2 sees players explore the cosmos in search of better weapons and improved gear.

This includes hordes of futuristic equipment, as Bungie – who also started the Halo franchise – has a penchant for setting its biggest games among the stars. Recently, the studio announced that Destiny 2 will receive a bunch of Halo weaponry as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The very best gear is locked behind particularly difficult raids, meaning that you’ll often need to team up with other players to get the most out of Destiny 2. On the other hand, there’s plenty of content that can be enjoyed alone – so don’t worry if you’re looking to play the game on your lonesome.

That being said, Destiny 2 is a free game – so if your interest has been piqued by this competition, it’s not a hard sell to convince your friends to try it out with you. Better yet, if you win our competition, you’re jumping in with a shiny cosmetic right off the bat. What’s not to love?

To have a chance at winning one of 20 Brightwing Emblems, all you’ve got to do is answer the multiple-choice question and fill out the form below. Here’s a hint – if you find yourself stuck, scroll back up and re-read our article.

