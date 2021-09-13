Win a free code for the ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ beta

NME is offering fans of the Call Of Duty franchise a chance to win a code for the Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta, which is sure to be one of the biggest beta event this year.

NME has teamed up with Activison Blizzard to give away free multiplayer beta codes of Call Of Duty: Vanguard for the PC, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is a historically-inspired World War II based first-person shooter from Sledgehammer Games. The latest in the Call Of Duty franchise, it promises “breath-taking visual fidelity, a photo realistic world, lifelike characters and optimised performance”. In a preview of the game, NME’s Jake Tucker described it as a “promising first glimpse”.

Advertisement

The game will feature 20 all-new maps with the usual Call Of Duty format of run and gun shootouts, upgrades, and plenty of match-altering kill streaks.

Previous betas have allowed players to participate in three of the brand-new Vanguard maps including Hotel Royal, Red Star and Gavutu, with three traditional game modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed. Patrol is a new game mode also included in the beta.

If you’re keen and excited to see just what the latest Call Of Duty will bring to the franchise this year, this is your ideal chance to get involved earlier than usual. To win a beta code for Call of Duty: Vanguard, all you need to do is answer the question listed below: