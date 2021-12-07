Win free codes for ‘Thunder Tier One’ and other goodies

As Thunder Tier One is set to launch today (December 7), NME is offering fans the chance to win four copies of the game – plenty to share with friends – and a host of other goodies.

By teaming up with Krafton, NME can offer three lucky fans everything they’ll need to jump into the top-down shooter with their pals.

We’ve got three swag kits to give away, and this is what each one includes:

4 x Thunder Tier One PC Steam codes

2x Thunder Tier One movie-themed posters

Thunder Tier One branded floppy disc style USB

Aviator sunglasses in a specially branded Thunder Tier One pouch

A Thunder Tier One clothes patch

Advertisement

Fans can expect a realistic isometric shooter where players take the reins of an elite special forces unit. These soldiers are sent in to tackle a terrorist organisation operating out of Eastern Europe, and are deployed on operations across the region to dismantle the dangerous group.

Heading into each operation, players will be able to customise their weapons and loadouts to ensure they work best for each setting. Quieter operations will value silencers and quieter guns, while the guns-blazing approach will benefit from heavy armour and heaps of frag grenades.

While fans can jump in to play alone, the Steam page highlights that it has been “designed to be played in 4-player co-op”. Outside of the campaign, there’s also four head-to-head multiplayer modes where players can try their luck against others.

If all of this sounds good, now’s the chance to ensure you and your friends will be all set for codes. To be in with a chance of winning and taking home a host of goodies, all you need to do is answer the question below.

Advertisement