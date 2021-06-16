Microsoft has been teasing a livestream dated for June 24, and it looks like it will be to reveal Windows 11.

As reported in The Verge, the existence of a new OS to replace Windows 10 was reported in, as screenshots of the new user interface (UI), Start menu, and much more, leaked yesterday (June 15) via Chinese website Baidu.

The most notable changes can be seen in the new taskbar, with app icons centred by default, featuring a new Start button design. The updated Start menu is also a simplified version of Windows 10, which includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart Windows 11 devices.

The screenshots also show Windows 11 available with a new dark mode. Other additions look more subtle, such as how Microsoft is using rounded corners, as visible in context menus and the File Explorer.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Screenshots from the report also show the Windows Store where games and apps can be downloaded. This however appears to be the same as what is already on Windows 10, so it is too early to see whether a new operating system will impact PC users’ gaming experience.

The existence of Windows 11 however means that Windows 10 is fated for obsolescence. As reported in PC Gamer, an official Microsoft document has been updated, indicating the “retirement date” for Windows 10 Home and Pro is set for October 14, 2025.

While that should not prevent users from continuing with Windows 10, as with earlier OSes like Windows 7, this date means support will end for various builds. This will also likely mean that future games will require the latest OS to run.

Windows 10 launched in 2015, which had been considered to be “the last version of Windows ever”, as bi-annual feature upgrades would keep the OS up-to-date.

