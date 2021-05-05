‘The Witcher 3’ director exits CD Projekt RED following workplace bullying accusations

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who is best known as the game director for CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has reportedly resigned from the company due to workplace bullying allegations.

Tomaszkiewicz announced his resignation through an internal email to CD Projekt RED staff, as reviewed by Bloomberg. According to the outlet, the director wrote that a commission had been formed to look into the workplace bullying allegations against him, for which he had been found not guilty after a months-long investigation.

Despite the results of the investigation, Tomaszkiewicz has reportedly resigned from his role and the company, noting the “discomfort” felt by fellow colleagues. “Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me,” he wrote, and apologised for “all the bad blood I have caused”.

In the email, Tomaszkiewicz also said that his decision to resign was agreed by the company’s board of directors. “I am going to continue working on myself,” he wrote. “Changing behaviour is a long and arduous process, but I’m not giving up, and I hope to change.”

In a separate statement to Bloomberg, Tomaszkiewicz confirmed his departure from the video game studio and added that he is “sad, a bit disappointed and resigned”. The outlet also noted that CD Projekt RED has declined to comment on the matter.

CD Projekt RED has been embroiled in controversy since the embattled launch of its latest video game, Cyberpunk 2077, in December last year. The company had issued an apology and refunded all players who were unhappy with the state of the game and has since released multiple major updates to improve the game’s graphics and stability.