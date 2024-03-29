CD Projekt Red has given an update on the numerous projects it is working on, with 403 devs currently building The Witcher 4.

Codename Polaris, The Witcher 4 is the follow-up to 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and is being built using Unreal Engine 5 as opposed to REDengine. “It is the beginning of a new saga,” said the studio when it was first announced. “We aim to release two more Witcher games after Polaris, creating a new AAA RPG trilogy.”

In a new update, CD Projekt Red has confirmed The Witcher: Polaris is currently still in the pre-production stage but the studio has dedicated 60 per cent of its workforce – around 400 members of staff – to its development including people who worked on Cyberpunk 2077.

Polaris was first announced in 2022 and the following year, it was confirmed 300 members of staff were working on it. A release window is yet to be confirmed, but in 2022 CD Project Red president Adam Kiciński said the game was at least three years away due to the studio using new technology to build the game. “For this project, for sure we need some extra effort to deliver,” said Kiciński before promising development on the next two entries in the series would be “smoother”.

In a recent interview with Lega Nerd (via IGN), game director Sebastian Kalemb said the goal with Polaris is to “build something that goes beyond previous The Witcher [games] and that manages to tell something more intense, with also more intense gameplay.”

CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that Fool’s Theory remake of the original The Witcher game is still at the concept stage after being announced in 2022 while spin-off game Sirius is in pre-production, with 37 dedicated developers. The co-op multiplayer title set within The Witcher universe was also announced in 2022 but was “re-evaluated” in 2023, costing the studio at least £1.7million.

“I’m aware that it’s not great to hear from a company that the project is being re-evaluated,” said chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz. “But at the same time, in order to stay innovative we must experiment and be brave when trying new paths, and to stay in control and keep the right course, especially with a project that is new to us in terms of design, developed by a new studio in our family.”

CD Projekt Red is also working on a follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077, with Orion still at the concept stage alongside a brand new IP which is being developed with the codename Hadar.

In other news, the University of Suffolk will soon be offering undergraduate degrees in esports.