‘The Witcher 4’ has moved to pre-production

The Witcher 4 is now in pre-production according to CD Projekt’s chief financial officer.

In CD Projekt’s latest financial results video, chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz provided updates on the Polish studio’s current projects.

Firstly, another update is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077 which will bring additional improvements. Nielubowicz also stated that the bulk of the studio’s “production capacity” is being used to develop “a large story-driven expansion for Cyberpunk”.

However, he did also give an update on The Witcher 4. While the existence of the next instalment in the beloved series was confirmed during Q1 2022, Nielubowicz has now stated that The Witcher 4 is out of the research phase and into pre-production.

While release is still a long way off, it’s promising that development is progressing. In the original teaser for The Witcher 4, a tagline reading ‘A New Saga Begins’ was included. Furthermore, the witcher’s medallion in the teaser is thought to be a lynx, something which may have been confirmed by CD Projekt’s global community director Marcin Momot.

Both of these clues seem to indicate that the series will be moving on from Geralt of Rivia and his story and onto new plots and characters. Nobody could argue that Wild Hunt wasn’t a fitting send-off for the Butcher of Blaviken, with the game’s Blood And Wine DLC offering a glimpse into Geralt’s life after settling down.

Further along in the video, Nielubowicz speaks about the upcoming Witcher game being developed on Unreal Engine and the company’s partnership with Epic Games. He also reports that CD Projekt’s profits in Q1 2022 are over double what they were in Q1 2021, mostly owing to the successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen consoles.

While we’re still going to be waiting a few years for The Witcher 4, it’s exciting to think about the potential of a new school of witchers and its implications for a new setting.

In other gaming news, the online multiplayer component of The Quarry has been delayed.