Wolverine and 343 Industries reveal £170 ‘Halo’ boots

In collaboration with 343 Industries, the US footwear company Wolverine has revealed a pair of Halo-inspired combat boots which will cost £170 ($225 USD).

As reported by PC Gamer, Wolverine’s Halo boots are inspired by the franchise protagonist Master Chief and look like they’ve been pulled directly from one of the first-person shooters, complete with the green accents and Master Chief’s Spartan number, 117, stitched into the side.

After consumers pointed out that Wolverine’s boots look like they could be from the Halo universe, the manufacturer partnered with 343 to bring them to life.

“Comments rolled in asking the brand to make the boots a reality,” Wolverine said. “Now, after nearly a year of design and collaboration, Wolverine and 343 Industries are answering the call.”

The boots also feature the UNSC (United Nations Space Command) insignia on the side, which is pictured in the games, as well as the logo for the Materials Group, the division that developed the Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor worn by Spartans.

“Given our roots in military science fiction, we’ve often heard from our fans that there is an appetite for a boot inspired by the Master Chief. So, when Wolverine approached us about a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call,” said 343’s director of Halo and Xbox consumer products, John Friend.

“The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their everyday life, and we’re eager to see how fans react to the collaboration and forthcoming launches as part of our partnership with Wolverine.”

The £170 boots will be limited to 117 pairs, but it’s not clear at this time how they will be allocated to those interested in stepping in the shoes of Master Chief.

