Women’s football stars criticise poor ‘FIFA 23’ depictions: “You are going to scare my children”

A number of women’s football leagues have been added to FIFA 23, yet several of the players have expressed disappointment over their likeness in the game.

On Tuesday (March 22), a major FIFA 23 update introduced the likes of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to the game.

The update introduced all 12 NWSL teams, along with their kits and four of the league’s stadiums.

However, the newly-introduced leagues do not appear to have adequately captured the likeliness of many of its stars (via Kotaku).

“I’m grateful EA Sports is finally including the NWSL but this does not represent me,” wrote Caprice Dydasco, who plays for Houston Dash.

“Be grateful they gave you hair lol,” joked Liverpool striker Katie Stengel.

“Please tell me I did not do an entire body scan for that,” tweeted Sydney Leroux, an Olympian gold medalist who currently plays for Angel City FC. “You are going to scare my children.”

Before the update was released, EA Sports’ senior vice president of brand, Andrea Hopelain, said the company is passionate about “continuing to be a changemaker for women’s football“.

Meanwhile, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said “the athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent”.

Patch notes for the latest FIFA update have been published to EA’s site.

Earlier in the month, FIFA (the real-world football organisation) claimed FIFA 25 will be “the best e-game” available when it launches, despite moving away from long-time developer EA.

As for EA, the studio is currently working on rival series EA Sports FC.

In other gaming news, Bungie has revealed that late actor Lance Reddick still has “performances yet to come” in Destiny 2.